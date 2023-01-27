Buy-bust in Consolacion, Cebu yields  P13.6M worth of ‘shabu’

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Police recovered two kilos of suspected ‘shabu’ worth an estimated P13.6 million from a 38-year-old Cebu City resident during a buy-bust operation conducted late Thursday, January 26, 2023, in Barangay Tayud, Consolacion town, northern Cebu.

Police Colonel Rommel Ochave, director of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), identified the arrested suspect as Lunicito “Looney” Labitad, a resident of Barangay Quiot Pardo in Cebu City. Ochave identified Labitad as someone listed at the Unified PNP-PDEA Top 10 Regional Priority Target in terms of illegal drug activities.

The arrest of Labitad in Sitio Upper Bagacay in Barangay Tayud was made after police validated reports of his alleged involvement in illegal drug trade in the region.

After validation of reports, personnel from CPPO’s intelligence and drug enforcement units, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Mark Lester Eteroza, in coordination with the local police of Consolacion town and agents from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), transacted with the suspect and successfully arrested him at about 11:35 p.m. on Thursday.

As of this posting, provincial police continue are interrogating the suspect to try to find out if he had cohorts and where his illegal drugs come from.

Labitad is currently under the custody of CPPO pending the filing of illegal drug charges against him.

