Cebu’s triathlon aces carry Philippines’ banner in Asia Triathlon Cup in Malaysia

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s “Big Three” in triathlon—Andrew Kim Remolino, Raven Faith Alcoseba, and Matthew Justine Hermosa—will don the Philippines’ tri-colors in the 2025 Asia Triathlon Cup Putrajaya on Saturday, February 22, in Putrajaya, Malaysia.

This will be the first international triathlon race for these three bemedalled Cebuano triathletes, coming just a week after they were named official members of this year’s Philippine national triathlon team by the Triathlon Association of the Philippines (TRAP).

Guiding them in this race is none other than veteran national triathlon coach Roland Remolino, the father of Andrew Kim Remolino.

Andrew Kim Remolino and Hermosa are the only two Filipino triathletes competing in the men’s elite division, which features a total of 73 contenders.

Meanwhile, Alcoseba is the lone Filipina in the women’s elite division, where 48 triathletes will vie for supremacy.

For Coach Roland, this race is crucial for his three protégés, as it will determine their readiness for the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games later this year. It also serves as a scouting opportunity to assess their potential opponents in the SEA Games.

“Importante gyud ni para ma-gauge pud nato atong kontra sa SEA Games kay naa man tanan diri karon molumba,” said Remolino. (This is very important so we can gauge our opponents in the SEA Games because everyone competing here will also be racing there.)

Last year, Andrew Kim and Alcoseba were the top Filipino finishers in the Subic Bay edition of the Asia Triathlon Cup, and they also competed in its Yilan, Taiwan, leg.

All three are SEA Games medalists, with Hermosa winning the 2023 aquathlon relay gold medal, Remolino securing two silver medals in men’s triathlon, and Alcoseba earning a bronze medal in her first SEA Games stint in 2023.

The race tomorrow features a sprint triathlon distance consisting of a 750-meter swim, a 20-kilometer bike ride, and a 5-kilometer run.

