Mike Rama explodes, confronts City Legal Officer over van retrieval

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dismissed Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama erupted in outrage on Friday, February 21, after reporters asked about the City government’s demand letter ordering him to return a government-issued vehicle.

In a press conference, Rama lashed out at what he called “tyranny and oppression,” claiming that the directive was part of a larger political persecution against him.

He then stormed into the Cebu City Legal Office (CLO) and confronted City Legal Officer Santiago Ortiz Jr., questioning the legal grounds of the order and accusing City Hall of stripping him of his rights.

“[This] is oppresion. [This] is tyranny. Its abuse of authority hanghtod ang akong sakyanan ipauli,” Rama said. “Nagtuo mo nga sayon kaayo nga inig mata nimo [makabasa ka sa newspaper]. Maypa gipa-leave ko nila. Maypa gipatay nalang ko nila. Ila nana!”

The CLO’s demand letter, signed by all city lawyers, gave Rama 24 hours to return a Toyota Hiace Super Grandia, a 14-seater van worth P3 million, which he continues to use despite his removal from office.

“This vehicle remains in your possession despite multiple notices. You no longer have the right or authority to retain a Cebu City-owned vehicle following your dismissal from office,” the CLO letter stated.

Confrontation

Shortly after his press conference, Rama personally went to City Hall and entered the CLO, where he engaged in a tense exchange with Ortiz.

Rama, standing his ground, demanded to know who authorized the demand letter.

“Look at my eyes. I have not done anything wrong. Katong inyong gisulat, balihon kuno to nato. You are a lawyer—why, in heaven’s name, would you do this? Who directed you?” he asked.

Ortiz replied, “The mayor… I’m just doing my job. It was stated in the letter that it was on behalf of the Cebu City government. Don’t take it personally.”

Visibly frustrated, Rama said, “I took it personally because I am being insulted as the elected mayor.”

Ortiz, keeping his composure, clarified that the letter was issued on behalf of the Cebu City government and that legal action would proceed if Rama refused to comply.

“We just need a response to the demand letter. If you answer, then we’ll take it from there,” Ortiz said.

Rama, however, was unrelenting, asserting that he was still the rightful mayor despite his dismissal.

“My presence here is to make it clear: I am asserting I’m the mayor,” he said

Ortiz attempted to explain that the lawyers were merely fulfilling their duties as part of City Hall’s legal team, but Rama continued to challenge their authority.

Legal battle

The controversy stems from an earlier order on October 18, 2024, when City Hall first demanded that Rama return two government-issued vehicles: the Toyota Hiace Super Grandia and a Toyota Yaris Cross.

While he surrendered the Yaris last week, he refused to return the van, which escalated tensions between him and the current administration.

City officials revealed that Rama initially refused to accept the demand letters, forcing them to elevate the matter. After multiple failed retrieval attempts, the Department of General Services (DGS) endorsed the case to the CLO for legal action.

Possible criminal and administrative charges

With Rama standing firm in his refusal, the Cebu City government is now preparing to file civil and criminal cases against him, citing unauthorized use of government property.

If pursued, these cases could lead to criminal liability and further administrative sanctions, potentially complicating his ongoing fight against dismissal.

“If he fails to comply, the city will take legal action,” the CLO reiterated.

Meanwhile, Rama remained defiant, refusing to acknowledge the finality of his dismissal.

“Maypa gipatay ko para mahuman akong pag-antos. Mahuman na ang akong adlaw-adlaw nga pagbasa sa newspaper nga nahimo nalang kong ‘former.’ Makadawat kag newspaper, ipauli imong sakyanan—sakyanan sa gobyerno, sakyanan sa mayor nga buhi pa. Asa man ilang konsensya?” Rama further said.

