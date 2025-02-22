Overstaying foreigners in Cebu, Bohol nabbed by BI

MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Immigration (BI) apprehended two foreign nationals in separate operations in Bohol and Cebu for overstaying in the country.

Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado, said, in a statement on Friday, that the arrest of Chinese national Dong Chengzhi, 27, and Japanese national Takeshi Nishiyama, 48, in Bohol and Cebu, respectively on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to enforcing immigration laws.

Operatives of the BI’s Intelligence Division, in coordination with the Panglao Municipal Police, arrested Dong in Doljo, Panglao, while Takeshi was arrested in Kasambagan in coordination with the Mabolo Police Station.

Both were found to have exceeded their authorized period of stay in the country.

“The bureau remains vigilant in tracking down overstaying foreign nationals and ensuring compliance with visa regulations,” Viado said.

“Violators will face legal consequences, and we will not tolerate any disregard for immigration laws.”

The two will remain under the BI’s custody pending the resolution of their deportation case. (PNA)

