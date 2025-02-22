cdn mobile

Overstaying foreigners in Cebu, Bohol nabbed by BI

By: Ferdinand Patinio - Philippine News Agency February 22,2025 - 07:40 AM

Overstaying foreigners in Cebu, Bohol nabbed by BI. Chinese national Dong Chengzhi (left) and Japanese national Takeshi Nishiyama (Photo courtesy of BI)

Chinese national Dong Chengzhi (left) and Japanese national Takeshi Nishiyama (Photo courtesy of BI via PNA)

MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Immigration (BI) apprehended two foreign nationals in separate operations in Bohol and Cebu for overstaying in the country.

Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado, said, in a statement on Friday, that  the arrest of Chinese national Dong Chengzhi, 27, and Japanese national Takeshi Nishiyama, 48, in Bohol and Cebu, respectively on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to enforcing immigration laws.

Operatives of the BI’s Intelligence Division, in coordination with the Panglao Municipal Police, arrested Dong in Doljo, Panglao, while Takeshi was arrested in Kasambagan in coordination with the Mabolo Police Station.

READ:

Surge in trafficking linked to catphishing alarms Immigration

BI denies entry of 220 foreigners in PH in March 2024

Both were found to have exceeded their authorized period of stay in the country.

“The bureau remains vigilant in tracking down overstaying foreign nationals and ensuring compliance with visa regulations,” Viado said.

“Violators will face legal consequences, and we will not tolerate any disregard for immigration laws.”

The two will remain under the BI’s custody pending the resolution of their deportation case. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: BI, Chinese, foreigners, Japanese
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.