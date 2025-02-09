Surge in trafficking linked to catphishing alarms Immigration

MANILA – Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado expressed grave concern over the alarming increase in cases where Filipinos are being trafficked by catphishing syndicates.

In a news release Sunday, Viado disclosed that 14 victims were intercepted within one week, preventing their attempts to depart for illegal work in scam hubs abroad.

The first wave of interceptions occurred on Feb. 4, when three victims, aged 33, 25, and 27, were rescued at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 while trying to board a Philippine Airlines flight to Thailand.

The BI’s Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement Section (I-PROBES) reported that the passengers appeared to be first-time travelers on a self-funded trip to Thailand. However, their conflicting responses during initial questioning raised suspicions, prompting their referral for further inspection.

During questioning, the victims admitted they had been recruited to work in Cambodia as customer service representatives for a business process outsourcing (BPO) company.

On Feb. 5, an additional 11 trafficking victims in their mid-20s were intercepted while attempting to board the same airline bound for Bangkok, Thailand.

The victims initially claimed to be students from a certain school, embarking on a four-day trip to Thailand. However, their inconsistent answers triggered further investigation.

In-depth questioning revealed that the victims had been lured with promises of PHP50,000 monthly pay to work at fraudulent BPOs in Pakistan. The recruiter had instructed them to pose as students on vacation and to conceal their Pakistani visas.

BI I-PROBES Chief Mary Jane Hizon emphasized the disturbing nature of these cases, where traffickers prey on vulnerable individuals, particularly young Filipinos.

These traffickers, she said, promise legitimate employment in reputable BPO companies, only for the victims to end up trafficked into scam hubs and forced to work as catphishers.

Viado blasted the scheme, stressing that it places Filipinos in perilous situations where they face limited or no opportunity for escape, trapped in illegal work within unregulated industries and fraudulent business operations.

The intercepted victims were referred to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) for assistance, and efforts are underway to file cases against the recruiters

