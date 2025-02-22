Comelec Gun Ban: 170 violators nabbed in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines – More than a month since the implementation of the nationwide Commission on Elections (Comelec) gun ban, authorities in Central Visayas have sent a total of 170 violators to jail.

The violators were apprehended during police operations conducted from January 12, the first day of implementation of the gun ban, until February 18.

Of the 170 arrested individuals, 96 were nabbed during operations that required police assistance, 45 were collared in buy-bust operations while 23 others were taken into custody by the police. A total of six gun ban violators were nabbed in Comelec checkpoints.

Election gun ban

In a report, the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) said that they confiscated a total of 527 loose firearms during the same period.

Moreover, PRO-7 has so far conducted a total of 15,528 Comelec checkpoints here.

Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, the PRO-7 director, said in a statement that their efforts against loose firearms will help them prevent the commission of crimes during the election season.

The campaign period for national candidates started on February 11 while the campaign for local candidates starts on March 28.

“Our preparations are designed to prevent any disruption and to ensure that the elections are carried out in a peaceful, orderly, and secure manner. The 24-hour checkpoints, along with our other security measures, will help us monitor and prevent any illicit activities that could threaten the safety of our citizens or compromise the elections,” Maranan said.

No election-related crimes

As of this writing, PRO-7 said that they have not received any report of election-related crimes in Central Visayas.

In spite of this, Maranan said that their surveillance and intelligence operations will still be heightened to preempt any possible security threats.

Maranan said that in case of emergencies, specialized units will be deployed for a speedy response.

However, the PRO-7 director said that they also need the support of the community.

Maranan said that the outcome of their campaign for a safe and peaceful elections in the region will depend on the collective efforts of government agencies, law enforcement units, and the members of the community.

The police director urged the public to exercise vigilance, respect the laws, and to vote in a responsible manner in the May 12 midterm elections.

