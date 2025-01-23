35 nabbed for violating Comelec gun ban in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A total of 35 individuals in Central Visayas landed in jail after they were arrested for violating the Commission on Elections (Comelec) gun ban in less than two weeks.

These suspects were apprehended for violating the policy during the conduct of police responses and patrol operations, according to the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

Data from the PRO-7 Regional Monitoring Action Center (REMAC) shows that 35 individuals were taken into police custody from January 12 to 20, 2025 for violating the Comelec gun ban.

Among them were 48-year-old “Rosevile,” a former soldier and a resident of Barangay Dumlog, Talisay City, Cebu who went absent without leave (AWOL) from the military and is currently working as a butcher.

More intensified patrol operations in the city led to the arrest of five more individuals for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

An number of ammunition and unregistered firearms, comprised of 13 pistols and 22 revolvers, were seized during this time period.

Since the nationwide Comelec gun ban campaign was launched on January 12, PRO-7 has reportedly made significant progress.

A total of 3,591 joint checkpoints with Comelec Region 7 and the Armed Forces of the Philippines were established with the aim of fostering a fair and secure election environment for the May 2025 polls.

PRO-7 regional director Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, in a statement, assured that the agency remains to be neutral and nonpartisan as their priority is public safety.

He added that their goal is to prevent any gun-related crimes from taking place during the busy election season in the region.

“PRO7 maintains a neutral and nonpartisan stance throughout the electoral process, prioritizing public safety. This PRO continues to implement new and effective anti-crime strategies, particularly targeting loose firearms. As the 2025 National and Local elections approach, the goal is to achieve a safer Central Visayas, aiming for zero gun-related crimes,” said Maranan.

The police chief also urged gun owners whose licenses have expired or whose firearms are still not registered to do the responsible thing by turning it over to the proper authorities for safekeeping otherwise they will be arrested for violating the Comelec gun ban.

