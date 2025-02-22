Jerusalem wraps up Japan training camp, resumes training in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight champion Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem has completed his training camp in Japan and is now back in Cebu to continue preparations for his upcoming world title defense.

Jerusalem, who turned 31 this Saturday, February 22, returned to Cebu alongside stablemate and world-ranked contender Esneth Domingo.

The Filipino champion is gearing up for a highly anticipated rematch against former titleholder Yudai Shigeoka on March 30 in Aichi, Japan.

As one of only two reigning Filipino boxing world champions, Jerusalem carries the hopes of an entire nation as he prepares to fend off a determined Shigeoka, whom he edged by split decision last March 2024 in Nagoya, Japan.

During his three-week training stint in Japan, which began on February 1, Jerusalem worked with a Japanese trainer and sparred against local fighters to fine-tune his skills.

Now back in Cebu, he has immediately resumed his rigorous training at the ZIP Sanman Boxing Gym in Banawa, Cebu City under the guidance of his coach, Michael Domingo.

This will be Jerusalem’s second title defense since claiming the belt. He successfully retained it last September in Manila with a unanimous decision victory over mandatory challenger Luis Castillo of Mexico.

Jerusalem holds a professional record of 23 wins (12 knockouts) and three defeats. Meanwhile, Shigeoka enters the rematch with a 9-1 slate, including five knockouts.

