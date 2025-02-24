Cebu FC hangs on to third place in PFL despite home defeat

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants are clinging to their third-place position in the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2024-2025 standings, despite suffering a hard-fought 1-2 defeat to Manila Digger FC in a scuffle-marred encounter last Saturday at the Dynamic HERB-Borromeo Sports Complex.

The loss marked Cebu FC’s third straight home defeat, but their position in the standings remains intact with 20 points, built on six wins, three losses, and two draws.

Their bid for a higher ranking took a hit, yet their hold on third place was secured after fourth-placed One Taguig FC fell to the Davao Aguilas-University of Makati (UMAK) FC, 0-2, over the weekend.

Manila Digger FC extended their lead over Cebu FC with 27 points from a 9-2-0 (win-loss-draw) record for the No. 2 spot, while Kaya FC-Iloilo continues to set the pace atop the table with 28 points from a 9-1-1 slate.

Had One Taguig FC secured a victory, Cebu FC’s standing would have been under serious threat.

Instead, their defeat left them at 19 points (6-1-4), keeping the Gentle Giants ahead. Meanwhile, Davao Aguilas-UMAK FC benefited from the result, climbing to 16 points with a 5-1-6 record.

Cebu FC faces a daunting challenge as they prepare to host defending champions Kaya FC on Saturday, March 1.

The Gentle Giants enter the match as underdogs, seeking redemption after falling 1-3 to Kaya in their previous meeting on February 2 at the UP Diliman Football Pitch.

Despite the setback, Cebu FC remains a formidable contender in the league and will aim to defend their stronghold in the top three, with all their remaining matches set to be played at home.

