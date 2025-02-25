CDN Digital wins in 11th GMEA

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Daily News Digital (CDN Digital) wins big in this year’s Globe Media Excellence Awards (GMEA).

Senior Multimedia Reporter Morexette Marie Erram and Content Producer Immae Lachica took home awards under the Online News Category.

READ:

Extreme Heat as a ‘New Pandemic’: Thousands in PH Cancel Classes During ‘Hottest Year’

‘Water, water nowhere’: Cebu City farmers reel from ‘worst El Niño’ yet

Erram won the Online News Category, with her two-part special report on the impact of extreme heat on education, titled ‘Extreme Heat as a New Pandemic: Thousands in PH Cancel Classes During Hottest Year’.

Lachica and Erram’s piece about the plight of farmers in Cebu City during the drought in 2024, titled ‘Water, water nowhere: Cebu City farmers reel from ‘worst’ El Niño yet, got 2nd place in the same category.

A total of three entries from CDN Digital were shortlisted for the 11th GMEA, whose winners were unveiled on Monday, February 24.

Multimedia Reporter Niña Mae Oliverio was one of the finalists for the KonsultaMD Impact and Innovation Award special award.

The 11th GMEA recognized journalists and content creators from across the country whose compelling storytelling drives impact, advances digital empowerment, and reinforces sustainability.

“This year’s roster of winners represents excellent storytelling– the kind that informs, inspires and makes an impactful difference in their communities. They show how great journalism plays a crucial role in shaping public discourse and driving progress,” said Yoly Crisanto, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer at Globe.

“Through GMEA@11, Globe celebrates their dedication to their craft while also reinforcing the timeless importance of innovative, substantive, and responsible journalism,” she added./With PR

