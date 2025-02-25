‘Willing to Adopt’: Puppies, kittens used as food in reptile facilities

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A disturbing and heinous practice has come to light as animal welfare advocates got alarmed about an underground trade where innocent puppies and kittens are being fed to pet snakes and crocodiles.

Reports reveal that individuals posing as adopters have infiltrated online animal rescue groups, deceiving well-meaning rescuers into handing over helpless animals—only for them to be used as live feed.

The Alliance of Animal Advocates, led by its president, Hazel Aguisanda, has exposed this alarming and cruel practice, urging pet owners and rescuers to exercise extreme caution when rehoming their animals.

READ:

Animal advocates speak out about puppies being fed to a snake in Cebu

Cebu City establishments with stray dogs urged: Get them spayed, neutered

DSWD taps ‘Dr. Dogs’ for abused children, PWDs

The organization warns that without proper screening, innocent animals may end up in the hands of individuals who have no intention of providing them with a loving home.

Vet potential adopters

Aguisanda stressed the need to thoroughly vet potential adopters, as some individuals posed as genuine pet lovers, engaging with rescuers who post about animals in need of homes.

In many cases, these individuals initiate contact with rescuers, sometimes expressing interest in adopting multiple animals at once. They may also post anonymous adoption requests for puppies and kittens, preying on the desperation of rescuers who are eager to find homes for stray or abandoned animals.

Adding to the horror, allegations have surfaced that a facility housing crocodiles as a tourist attraction has been feeding kittens and puppies to these reptiles.

The Alliance of Animal Advocates is now working with local government units and law enforcement to pursue legal action against those involved in these grotesque acts of cruelty.

On February 11, 2024, Pobreng Echoi, an animal welfare Facebook page affiliated with the Alliance of Animal Advocates, issued a warning to pet owners and rescuers, urging vigilance in adoption practices.

Their post highlighted reports of individuals adopting animals under false pretenses, only to use them as reptile feed.

“If ever there are puppies or kittens that are up for adoption, PLEASE PLEASE do screening to the adopter. If you can, please bring the puppies/kittens over to the adopter’s house so that you will know where they live. Para po makasigurado. And please huwag niyong ipaadopt sa mga nagpost (so that you can be sure. And please don’t let them adopt to the one that posted) that they want to adopt pero nag anonymous sa (they are anonymous in their) post, it’s already a red flag!” the post read.

Puppies trapped in cage full of pythons

In July 2024, a viral video showed puppies trapped inside a cage filled with pythons, allegedly being fed to the snakes. The Local Government Unit (LGU) of Carmen in Cebu received complaints regarding the video on July 26, 2024.

Municipal Tourism Officer Tobias Villamor confirmed that the footage was screen-recorded before the original uploader deactivated their account. Authorities have since launched an investigation to identify the perpetrator.

Carmen police confirmed that no evidence had yet been found linking the viral video to the town, though cyber-forensics efforts were underway to trace its origin. The uploader had previously announced plans to adopt puppies, raising further concerns.

The Alliance of Animal Advocates, organized in September 2024, has vowed to push for stronger animal protection laws and policies while coordinating with government agencies for strict enforcement.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP