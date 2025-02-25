Stop spreading ‘fake news’ about Pope’s health, appeals Filipino priest

MANILA, Philippines — The public has been urged to avoid spreading false and unverified information about the health condition of Pope Francis, who is undergoing treatment for double pneumonia. This is the appeal of a Rome-based Filipino priest.

Fr. Gregory Gaston, rector of the Pontificio Collegio Filippino, made the call as reported by the news service of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines on Monday.

“Please be cautious about spreading false reports regarding Pope Francis’ [supposed] death,” Fr. Gaston said.

“Some even misuse the Vatican News logo to deceive people,” he added.

According to Gaston, accurate and official updates on the 88-year-old Pope’s condition can be found on the Vatican News website, “which will be the first to report any legitimate news.”

The priest’s appeal came amid widespread rumors regarding Pope Francis’ condition, which have been circulating online. Posts were circulating on social media about the supposed death of the leader of the Catholic Church, with some even attaching AI-generated photos of the Pope lying on a hospital bed with an oxygen mask.

Even Filipinos have fallen prey to these fake news.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, and his wife Rep. Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” King Chan, posted on their social media accounts on Monday that Pope Francis had supposedly passed. They have since taken down their posts and apologized for the blunder.

“We understand that this oversight had caused frustration, confusion, distress, and even outrage [among] our followers and the Roman Catholic community; with that, we are very sorry,” the mayor said in a Facebook post.

The couple said they were joining the people of the world in fervently praying for the swift recovery of Pope Francis, whom they said was dearly loved by Cebuano Catholics for his humility, concern for the poor, and commitment to interreligious dialogue.

Special prayers

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, proprefect for the Section of First Evangelization of the Dicastery for Evangelization, called on the faithful to pray for Pope Francis, who remains in critical condition.

“Today, we pray in a special way for Pope Francis,” Tagle said in his homily as he celebrated Mass at the Pontificio Collegio Filippino chapel on Sunday.

“In the spirit of communion and as the Gospel states, [we may] be vessels of God’s compassion to him and to many other people who are suffering from illness,” he added.

Tagle and two other Filipino cardinals—Manila Archbishop Jose Advincula and Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David—are leading the Filipino Catholics in praying for the healing of the Holy Father.

The Vatican on Sunday night (Rome time) said the Pope’s condition “remains critical,” but he experienced “no further respiratory crisis” since Saturday. (See related story in World, Page B4.)

The Pontiff “continues to be alert and well oriented” and continues to receive oxygen therapy “at high flows” through his nose.

“The complexity of the clinical situation and the necessary time for the pharmacological treatments to show results require that the prognosis remain guarded,” the Vatican said.

The Pope also participated in a Mass along with those who are taking care of him at Gemelli Hospital in Rome, where he has been confined since Feb. 14.

