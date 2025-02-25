Araneta-Simsri fight for a world title now in talks

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Filipino knockout artist Cristian “The Bomb” Araneta might finally get his second world title shot this year, as Omega Boxing Gym and Omega Sports Promotions is in talks for a world title bout.

With reigning IBF world light flyweight champion Masamichi Yabuki moving up to the flyweight division to challenge Mexico’s Angel Ayala on March 29 in Japan, the IBF light flyweight throne is expected to be left vacant, clearing the way for Araneta’s long-awaited title shot.

Omega Sports Promotions executive Andrew Singco revealed to CDN Digital that they are already in talks with Thanongsak Simsri of Thailand, the division’s No. 2 contender, to lock in the highly anticipated world title fight.

The Araneta-Simsri fight has all the makings of a blockbuster encounter.

“We have to wait for Yabuki’s decision if he wins. But we are in talks with Simsri’s camp just in case,” said Singco.

Araneta, the pride of Borbon, Cebu, is coming off a dominant comeback victory last December after nearly a year of inactivity due to a wrist injury.

He showed zero ring rust, demolishing Thailand’s Sanchai Yotboon via first-round TKO to improve his record to 25 wins 20 knockouts against only two defeats.

But standing in the Araneta-Simsri fight is the Thai knockout machine who has racked up 14 straight victories since 2022. The Thai slugger has made a name for himself among Filipino boxing fans after defeating hard-hitters Miel Fajardo and John Paul Gabunilas.

With an imposing record of 38 wins with 34 KOs and just one loss, Simsri is arguably the most dangerous opponent Araneta would face.

Beyond Araneta’s world title pursuit, Omega Sports Promotions and Treasure Boxing Promotions of Japan are also setting the stage for another explosive fight card in Cebu this year.

Singco confirmed that Masayuki Ito, the head of Treasure Boxing, is set to visit Cebu next month to finalize their fight plans.

Ito is the promoter of former three-division world champion John Riel Casimero.

Photo caption: Cristian Araneta with his trainer Julius Erving Jungco. | Photo from Omega Boxing Gym.

