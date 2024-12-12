KUMBATI 18: Araneta makes scintillating comeback, TKO’s Thai foe

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cristian “The Bomb” Araneta made an explosive return to the ring, needing just 58 seconds to secure victory in his comeback fight.

Araneta dominated Thailand’s Sanchai Yotboon, scoring a first-round technical knockout (TKO) in the main event of Kumbati 18 on Wednesday night, December 11, at the IPI compound in Mandaue City.

After being sidelined by a wrist injury since February, Araneta proved he was back in top form, swiftly dispatching Yotboon with a flurry of powerful punches.

The Filipino fighter floored his opponent three times during the brief encounter, which ended at the 58-second mark of the opening round.

Eager to make a statement, Araneta came out aggressively, unleashing power punches from the start.

Each of Yotboon’s three knockdowns was caused by Araneta’s signature uppercuts. After the third knockdown, veteran referee Tony Pesons stepped in, ending the fight to spare Yotboon further punishment.

With the win, Araneta improved his record to 25-2, with 20 knockouts. More importantly, the victory solidified his position as the No. 1 contender in the International Boxing Federation (IBF) light flyweight division.

Araneta is also ranked No. 6 by the World Boxing Association (WBA) and No. 8 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO).

For Yotboon, the loss snapped a two-fight win streak. His record now stands at 16-9, with 10 knockouts.

In the undercard, Araneta’s stablemate Ramil Roda claimed the Philippines Boxing Federation (PBF) super flyweight title with a fourth-round stoppage against Ian Donaire.

Roda’s relentless barrage of punches forced Donaire to retire on his stool after the fourth round. Roda’s victory improved his record to 7-1-2, with four knockouts, while Donaire suffered his fourth defeat in 10 bouts.

Lastly, Swedish-Filipino Alexander Fredriksson made a memorable pro debut, earning a first-round TKO victory over Jubmark Pan in a lightweight contest.

