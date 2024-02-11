FACES OF CEBU: Christian “The Bomb” Araneta, 28, professional boxer

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu waited for seven years to produce another world title challenger in boxing.

Last January 26, 2024, Christian “The Bomb” Araneta, a native of Borbon town, north Cebu ended that drought with a devastating first round technical knockout win against Arvin “Hurricane” Magramo.

The 28-year-old Araneta will be the first Cebuano to fight for a world title since San Diego-based Mercito Gesta fought in 2018 for the World Boxing Association (WBA) world lightweight title.

Araneta’s victory didn’t just ended Cebu’s long drought, but also revived the latter’s claim as the “Boxing Mecca of Asia” after his bout received high praises for its world-class staging at a five-star resort and casino in Cebu City.

Before that, Araneta endured two massive setbacks that prompted him to consider retiring. Araneta fought for three world title eliminators, before pulling off a victory in his third try.

His first attempt was in 2019 when he fought Mexican Daniel Valladares for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) world light flyweight title eliminator in Mexico. Araneta lost via a fourth round stoppage after suffering a shoulder injury.

Fast forward to 2021, he fought South African Sivenathi Nontshinga for the same world title eliminator, and lost by unanimous decision despite knocking down the latter in the final round.

His trainer, Julius Erving Junco later revealed after his win against Magramo that Araneta already considered retiring if he loses to the latter.

However, favor sided Araneta after he knocked out Magramo in the very first round of their IBF world light flyweight title eliminator in the main event of “Kumbati 16” fight card at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

“Dako kaayo kog kalipay gyud kay ang among gipangandoy ni coach Jinggoy (Junco) na kab-ot na gyud namo. Katulo na ni nako nga eliminator, grabe akong pag-ampo ani, ni action na kog huna-huna nga dili nako mopadayon ug fight. Giduyogan gyud ko sa Ginuo,” Araneta said in an earlier interview.

Araneta has come a very long way after he debuted in boxing in 2013. He now has a reputable record of 24 wins with 19 knockouts and two defeats.

He was unbeaten in 17 fights before he lost to Valladares in 2019. He is known for his lethal 80% knockout percentage.

He knocked out his last four of five opponents after absorbing his controversial loss to Nontshinga in 2021. That includes his first round TKO win against Magramo.

