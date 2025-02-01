2025 elections: PRO-7 mobilizes 200 cops to Negros Oriental

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An additional 200 security personnel have been deployed to Negros Oriental to help ensure and orderly and peaceful 2025 elections there.

Due to political disputes that have caused violent disruptions in previous election seasons in the province, Negros Oriental has been recognized as a priority area for the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

With the goal of fostering a peaceful electoral environment for the May 2025 elections, PRO-7 has implemented a proactive strategy.

The send-off ceremony was held at the PRO-7 Headquarters in Camp Sergio Osmeña Sr. in Cebu City on Friday, January 31.

PRO-7’s mobilization includes 100 personnel from the Regional Mobile Force Company (RMFB) who will be tasked to establish anti-criminality checkpoints across the province for the 2025 elections.

The remaining 100 officers from the Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC), on the other hand, will be focusing on evacuation and humanitarian efforts to support the residents of Canlaon.

Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, regional director of PRO-7, stressed that the objective is for the citizens to feel safe as they cast their votes for the province’s next leaders.

“Our objective is to ensure that citizens can cast their votes free from fear and violence, empowering them to choose deserving and most qualified leaders who will contribute to the progress of the province. I urge the police officers to also prioritize your safety as you perform our mandate, and we look forward to your safe return,” he stated.

Maranan also highlighted that security protocols will be implemented for the protection of Commission on Elections (Comelec) personnel, elected officials, candidates, canvassing sites, polling stations, and other crucial election infrastructure in Negros Oriental.

He assured that necessary logistical support and budgetary resources will be provided for the troops’ mission to secure the 2025 elections.

Before they were deployed to their new temporary assignment, Maranan urged the 200 police officers to demonstrate both discipline and prudence at all times while the community is reliant on their services as professionals.

In addition to this, the regional director encouraged the members of the community in Negros Oriental to actively support the local law enforcement units and to always stay vigilant.

