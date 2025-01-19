Sinulog 2025: 4M people crowd Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An estimate of four million people took part in various activities held across Cebu City on Sunday, January 19, for Sinulog 2025.

The number exceeded the crowd of 2.5 to three million people that gathered at the South Road Properties (SRP) for Sinulog 2024.

But despite the presence of a bigger crowd this year, the festivities remained peaceful and orderly as of this writing, according to Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Macatangay said they will continue to monitor the peace and order situation here until after the Sinulog 2025 Ritual Showdown is concluded.

Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said the liquor ban that was imposed during the Sinulog Grand Parade will be lifted starting at 10 p.m. today.

Sinulog 2025

Sunday’s Sinulog started with a Holy Mass at the Cebu City Sports Center stage at 8 a.m., followed by Garcia’s official declaration of the start of the street dancing competition.

Over a hundred participating contingents occupied the six-kilometer carousel route that included part of P. Del Rosario Street, Imus Avenue, General Maxilom Avenue, Mango Avenue and Osmeña Boulevard. These included the 43 dancing contingents competing in the Free Interpretation and Sinulog Based categories and the three guest contingents.

Minors hitches were experienced along the way.

The contingent from Brgy. Kalunasan announced on social media the group’s decision to withdraw from the Sinulog street dancing competition citing “safety concerns.”

“We hope that future events will ensure better crowd management to guarantee a safer and more secure environment for all participants,” read part of their statement.

Marshalls

Delays were also experienced in the Ritual Showdown at the CCSC stage as some of the contingents were having difficulties in exiting the venue late on Sunday afternoon.

Contingents who were hualing huge props had to compete with vehicles that were also existing the venue.

Macatangay said the problem could have been avoided if the Sinulog Foundation, Inc. (SFI) deployed marshalls to man traffic at the CCSC exit gate.

To address the problem, CCPO took over traffic management at the CCSC’s exit and deployed uniformed cops to oversee smooth foot and vehicle traffic in the area.

