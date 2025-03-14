Martial law fears dismissed by Solon amid protests over Duterte’s arrest

MANILA, Philippines — Iloilo 1st District Rep. Janette Garin dismissed claims on Friday that martial law might be declared to quell protests against former President Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest.

Garin said that these claims were farthest from the truth because the administration’s actions leaned towards maintaining democracy.

In an online press briefing, she explained that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had been campaigning for the Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas senatorial slate — which indicated that the Chief Executive believed in having free elections.

“Napakalayo sa katotohanan no’ng fake news na magkaka-martial law, unang-una, yes talaga namang may pockets of demonstration, natural ‘yan kasi emotional ang tao. However ang problema kasi, hindi yan ang solusyon eh,” Garin told reporters covering the House of Representatives.

(It is far from the truth, it’s fake news that martial law will be declared because first, while there are really pockets of demonstration, that is natural because the people are emotional. But that is not the solution.)

“So napakalaking fake news nito at saka isa pa, eh bakit nakikita mo naman todo ‘yong ikot ng pangulo para mangampanya sa eleksyon? Kasi kung magde-declare ‘yan ng martial law, wala nang mag-election. So it’s really untenable parang malayong-malayo,” he added.

(So it is a big fake news, because why would the President be campaigning so hard for his Senate slate if he will declare martial law? When there’s martial law, there would be no elections. So it’s really untenable because that’s far from the reality.)

Contradict aspirations of government

According to Garin, declaring martial law would also contradict the aspirations of the government to bring down prices of basic goods and counter inflation.

“Now kung magma-martial law, napaka-baliktad, napaka-taliwas n’yan do’n sa ginagawa ng administrasyon ngayon kasi nakikita naman na todo ‘yong galaw para pabagsakin ‘yong presyo ng pagkain, todo ‘yong galaw para pababain ‘yong ating inflation, todo ang galaw para gumalaw, matulugan ‘yong mga maliit na negosyante,” he said.

(Now if there will be a martial law declaration, it would go against what the administration has done because we have seen them exert effort to bring down prices of food products, to bring down inflation, and to help small businesses.)

“And that is actually, all these directions are geared towards pushing for a better and a more robust economy, so kapag mag-martial law ka, parang lahat ng pinaghirapan ng Pangulong Bongbong Marcos, kaakibat na ‘yong mga nakarang administrasyon ay itatapon lamang,” he added.

(And that is actually, all these directions are geared towards pushing for a better and a more robust economy, so if you declare martial law, all of the things that President Bongbong Marcos worked hard for, including the efforts of hte past administration, would be for naught.)

Instead of making claims about a martial law scenario, Garin urged Duterte’s supporters to identify ways the former president can be assisted.

“Ang kailangan ngayon is matulungang sagutin, matulugan si former president na sagutin ‘yong mga akusasyon at lumabas ‘yong mga testigo to counter the allegations against him. Sino ba dyan ‘yong mga pwede yung mag-testify na hindi totoo ang mga paratang sa kanya?” Garin asked.

(What we need now is for people to find ways to help the former president to answer the accusations and to bring out witnesses to counter the allegations against him. Who can testify to say that the claims against him are not true?)

Claims of supporters

Over social media, there have been claims from Duterte’s supporters that Marcos may declare martial law as there have been different protest movements after the local authorities assisted the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) in enforcing the arrest order from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Last Tuesday, after arriving from Hong Kong, Duterte was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

After questioning the arrest, Duterte eventually boarded a chartered plane from Villamor Air Base, which left Manila for the Netherlands.

After a layover in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the plane carrying Duterte landed in the Hague just minutes after Thursday midnight, Manila time.

The ICC arrest order was issued due to the alleged crimes against humanity during his administration’s war on drugs.

