Cebu City drug busts: 2 HVIs yield P807,400 ‘shabu’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Suspected shabu worth P807,400 were confiscated from two high-value drug personalities nabbed during separate anti-illegal drugs operations in Cebu City on Thursday, January 23, and Friday, January 24.

At around 9:58 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, authorities conducted a buy bust operation along Saint Jude Street in Sitio Camansi, Brgy. Mabolo, Cebu City.

Operatives arrested 36-year-old Kevin Villasin Manigos alias “Bentoy,” unemployed, and a resident of Brgy. Guadalupe, Cebu City.

READ:

Drug den raided in Dalaguete, 3 suspects arrested

Mother and son caught with P170M shabu at Cebu City port

Police, in a report, revealed that Manigos is a high-value individual (HVI).

Seized from his possession were 56 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P380,800.

A few hours later, another drug bust was conducted at the Tabo-an Public Market in Brgy San Nicolas Proper, Cebu City.

Law enforcers apprehended Ariel Sumaylo alias “Aye,” 29, at around 3:37 a.m.

Sumaylo makes a living as a habal-habal driver and lives in Sitio Plaza, Brgy. Apas Cebu City.

The operation also led to the seizure of 62 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated average market value of P426,600, and other non-drug pieces of evidence.

The confiscated pieces of drug evidence from both operations will be submitted to the PNP Regional Forensic Unit 7 for laboratory examination, according to police.

As of this writing, the two suspects are in the custody of the Special Operations Unit (SOU) 7, Philippine National Police-Drug Enforcement Group (PNP-DEG).



Both Manigos and Sumaylo are requested to be temporarily detained at the Mabolo Police Station and Pasil Police Station respectively while waiting for drug charges to be filed against them.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP