UP Cebu launches MATiX Lab to drive sustainable materials innovation

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Philippines Cebu has inaugurated the Materials Innovation & Exploration Lab (MATiX UP Cebu), a pioneering facility aimed at advancing sustainable materials research, industry collaboration, and innovation-driven education.

Launched on March 21, MATiX UP Cebu is funded under the Tatak Pinoy program of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

The initiative aligns with the national agenda of fostering Filipino ingenuity in materials science, enhancing economic competitiveness, and promoting sustainable development.

A hub for innovation, sustainability

Envisioned as a leading center for sustainable materials research in the Philippines, MATiX UP Cebu seeks to empower communities, industries, and academia by pioneering solutions that integrate environmental stewardship, cultural preservation, and economic resilience.

READ: Innovation is more than just technology

“The launch of MATiX UP Cebu is not just about cutting ribbons or unveiling logos. We are opening a door—a door to possibility, imagination, and a future we dare to create together,” said Lawyer Leo Malagar, UP Cebu Chancellor, during the ceremony on Friday.

He emphasized that the lab would serve as a space for bold ideas, fostering creativity, collaboration, and problem-solving rooted in the local context.

Bridging academia, industry, and government

Assistant Regional Director Esperanza Melgar of DTI Region 7 highlighted the role of MATiX UP Cebu in implementing the Tatak Pinoy Strategy, a national initiative aimed at enhancing the country’s industrial competitiveness.

“This project embodies the true essence of Filipino ingenuity. It pushes the boundaries of material science while showcasing the potential of our students and researchers in shaping global solutions,” Melgar said.

READ: AI’s new frontier: Unlocking innovation while ensuring trust

She noted that the DTI had provided P1.7 million in funding support in late 2023 to establish the center, facilitate interdisciplinary collaborations, and conduct capacity-building workshops.

DTI also envisions MATiX UP Cebu as an avenue to commercialize innovative materials, providing micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with access to high-quality, sustainable, and cost-effective resources.

The facility will house a New Materials Library, serving as a reference point for researchers, entrepreneurs, and designers looking to integrate sustainable materials into various industries, including furniture, fashion, and packaging.

Building on the success of FabLab UP Cebu

MATiX UP Cebu builds upon the existing FabLab UP Cebu, a digital fabrication laboratory established in 2016 with DTI’s support.

While FabLab focuses on digital manufacturing and prototyping, MATiX extends this mission by emphasizing the development of new, locally sourced, and sustainable materials.

READ: 2024 Transformation Summit synergizes smart future; honors Cebu’s top IT, BMP enterprises

With its core values of innovation, excellence, sustainability, empowerment, collaboration, and cultural preservation, MATiX UP Cebu aspires to be more than just a research facility.

It aims to become a catalyst for transforming research into real-world applications, benefiting not only the academic sector but also MSMEs, local artisans, and industries seeking globally competitive, eco-friendly solutions.

The launch event was attended by key stakeholders, including representatives from UP Cebu, DTI, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), the Cebu UNESCO Creative City of Design, local government leaders, and industry collaborators.

As UP Cebu takes the lead in materials innovation in the country, MATiX will serve as an invitation for researchers, entrepreneurs, and creatives to collaborate, experiment, and pioneer a more sustainable future.

“MATiX is not just a lab; it is a home for courage, curiosity, and the determination to make ideas real,” Malagar said. “The future will not be handed to us—we will build it together.” /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP