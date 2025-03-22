Mayor Garcia backs fair land pricing for 93-1 residents

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia is pushing for fair land pricing for the thousands of urban poor families residing in the 93-1 lots.

He said the valuation of lots must come from the latest market rates while ensuring a just deal for all stakeholders.

In a meeting on March 20 with presidents of various homeowners’ associations affected by the 93-1 land dispute, Garcia said he aims to secure an equitable price that neither exploits the residents nor shortchanges the government.

“Dili ta ganahan nga alkanse ta, di sad ta ganahan nga alkanse ang gobiyerno. Fair lang. Kay total nakapuyo na man ta diha. Pwerteng dugaya nga way abang-abang. Win-win lang gyud ta,” Garcia told the homeowners.

(We don’t want to be at a loss, but we also don’t want the government to be at a loss. It should be fair. After all, we have already lived there for a long time without paying rent. It should be a win-win situation.)

The mayor directed the Office of the City Assessor to determine the most recent fair market value of the affected lots and ensure that the final pricing is grounded on updated figures rather than outdated assessments.

“Pangita-i ko og fair market value nga latest nato nga purchase or transfer sa kani nga areas… Pangita lang unya’g area lang gihapon. Ayaw dinhi sa commercial (area), diri ka residential (area) mangita,” he said.

(Find me the latest fair market value for our most recent purchase or transfer in these areas. Look for a residential area, not a commercial one.)

Garcia’s stance comes amid heightened concerns from 93-1 residents over the Provincial Government’s pricing of the lots they have occupied for decades.

Many have appealed for a reduction in the rates, where they argue that the current offer remains beyond their financial capacity.

The mayor, leveraging his good relationship with Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, assured the homeowners that he would personally convey their concerns to the Capitol.

“If they have concerns, questions, or issues, I can bring them up with the governor since we have a good relationship…We can talk, we can see eye to eye. She’s my aunt, after all, so I can assure them of that,” he said.

His intervention comes at a crucial time, as the March 7 deadline set by the Provincial Government for the residents to formalize their housing loan applications through the Pag-IBIG Fund has already lapsed.

The 93-1 land issue traces back to an ordinance that required the urban poor settlers on provincial-owned land within Cebu City to pay for their lots in installments. However, many failed to settle their obligations, prompting the Capitol to issue eviction warnings.

Through negotiations, a new agreement was reached allowing residents to secure their lots through Pag-IBIG housing loans instead of outright eviction.

Despite this arrangement, former mayor Tomas Osmeña has accused the Capitol of bluffing, claiming that the deadline was a mere election stunt.

Mayor Garcia, however, dismissed the allegation, pointing out that the March 7 cutoff had already passed without the governor retracting her policy.

“Niagi naman kaha, petsa 7 man kaha? Unsa pama’y bluff ana? Wala man kaha gibawi ni gov?” Garcia responded.

(It already passed, right? It was on the 7th, correct? So what’s the bluff about? The governor hasn’t revoked it, right?)

The mayor reiterated that while the residents must pay for their lots, he would continue assisting them in securing necessary documents, such as tax declarations and subdivision plans, through coordination with city offices.

He also took a swipe at Osmeña’s administration for its failure to resolve the issue despite a 2016 memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the provincial government under then-Governor Hilario Davide III.

“Kutob ra sila sa MOA, walay napirmahan nga deed of donation, wala ma-implement,” Garcia said.

(They only reached the MOA stage; no deed of donation was signed, and it was not implemented.)

The 93-1 properties span 11 barangays: Apas, Busay, Kasambagan, Capitol Site, Kalunasan, Mabolo, Lahug, Lorega San Miguel, Tejero, Luz, and Kamputhaw. /clorenciana

