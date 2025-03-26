Chavit confident Suarez will not be replaced for world title shot

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Well-known businessman and sports patron Luis “Chavit” Singson is confident that Charly “King’s Warrior” Suarez will not be replaced to challenge the reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) lightweight champion Emanuel Navarrete of Mexico in May.

In a press conference held in Ilocos earlier this week, Singson, who was with Suarez and his trainer Delfin Boholst, revealed that he had noticed how Top Rank’s Bob Arum had been replacing Suarez’s opponents in the last minute accusing the latter of protecting its boxers against the Filipino ring tactician.

Singson said that he spoke to Arum earlier and asked for Suarez to be allowed to fight there, but they were disappointed when they learned that his opponents were eventually replaced.

Fortunately, Suarez always delivered decisive wins which ultimately put him at the top spot of the WBO lightweight rankings, earning him the world title shot against Navarrete.

“Kinausap ko ito si Bob Arum, nakalaban si Suarez tatlong beses pero palaging pinapalitan mga kalaban niya sa last minute to protect their own boxers. Ganoon lagi ginagawa kay Charly pero yung last fight niya tinumba niya yung pamalit,” said Singson.

“So, ito na yung pag-asa natin na magkaroon ulit ng isa pang world champion, hope hindi madaya, ang worry namin baka mapalitan na naman. Pero hindi na siguro, No. 1 si Suarez ngayon.”

SUAREZ VS. NAVARRETE

However, Singson revealed that he will not be at Suarez’s side during the fight that will be held on May 10 (May 11 Manila Time) since this is scheduled a day before the May 12 midterm elections.

Suarez and Navarrete will battle at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, United States.

This will be Suarez’s first world title shot after debuting as a pro in 2019 from being an Olympian. He is unbeaten in 18 fights with 10 knockouts.

Meanwhile, Navarrete, is a veteran two-division world champion with a more experienced record of 39 wins with 32 knockouts, two defeats, and one draw.

