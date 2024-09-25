Suarez ascends to No. 1 spot in WBO Jr. lightweight rankings

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Charly “King’s Warrior” Suarez has reached a significant milestone in his boxing career.

Less than a week after he clinched the World Boxing Organization (WBO) International junior lightweight title, Suarez secured the No. 1 contender position in the WBO’s September rankings.

This ranking positions Suarez as the leading challenger for the WBO interim junior lightweight title, currently held by Mexican champion Oscar Valdez.

For the 36-year-old former Olympian, this advancement brings him closer to a coveted world title shot, a remarkable achievement for a fighter who has blossomed later in his career.

A win over Valdez would ultimately earn Suarez the interim world title and a chance to square off with reigning champion Emanuel Navarrete of Mexico.

Suarez has emerged as one of the Philippines’ premier boxing talents this year, despite a recent fight cancellation against Andres Cortes.

He demonstrated his potential with a third-round knockout victory over American Jorge Castañeda at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on September 21.

This win not only earned him a regional title but also solidified his status among the elite in the division, maintaining an unbeaten record of 17 wins, including nine knockouts.

Looking ahead, Suarez may face tough competition from top contenders in his division, including Cortes and fellow American Albert Bell.

Additionally, compatriot Mark Magsayo is also a notable presence, currently ranked No. 3 in the World Boxing Council (WBC) junior lightweight division.

