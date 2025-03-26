Jimenez squares off with Indonesian in bounce back fight

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Determined to bounce back after two consecutive losses, former Philippine Games and Amusement Board (GAB) youth minimumweight Champion John Kevin Jimenez is focused on reviving his boxing career.

The 20-year-old Jimenez, fighting out of the Chao Sy Boxing Stable, is set to square off against Indonesian fighter Faisol Akbar in the main event of Fist of Fury 6: World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Asia Pacific Championship on April 9, 2025, in Bogo City, Cebu.

Jimenez, once seen as one of the rising stars in Philippine boxing, suffered back-to-back defeats, hampering his promising career. His most recent setback came on December 17, 2024, when he was knocked out in just two rounds during a WBO Asia Pacific Youth Minimumweight title fight — a missed opportunity that left him heartbroken.

On October 25, 2024, Jimenez also attempted to capture the Orient Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) minimumweight title but lost via unanimous decision to the highly touted Takeshi Ishii in Japan. Despite the defeat, Jimenez earned praises for his courage and resilience in that fight.

Currently, Jimenez remains the reigning GAB Youth Minimumweight Champion, a title he secured after defeating Jayson Brillo on February 9, 2024, in Passi City, Iloilo.

With a 10-2 (win-loss) record, Jimenez believes that his upcoming bout against Akbar could be the key to rejuvenating his career. Akbar, who has fought 19 times, holds a 10-8-1 record. While his record may not be impressive, Akbar is known as a slugger who relentlessly pressures his opponents.

Interestingly, Akbar is no stranger to fighting in the Philippines. He previously faced Shane Gentallan in 2023 in Calape, Bohol, for the WBO Oriental title but was knocked out in just two rounds.

The event promoted by Chao Sy Boxing Promotions will also feature the Noynay brothers, Jerick and Eugene, who are set to showcase their skills in Bogo City. Jerick Noynay will battle Johnver Espra in an 8-round PBF Championship fight. Also, Eugene Noynay will take on Marlon Alejandro in a 6-round bout.

