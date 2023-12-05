‘Cebuano Youngbloods: The Bogo City Brawl’ features unbeaten prospect John Kevin Jimenez

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano boxing patron Lorenzo “Chao” Sy will treat boxing fans in northern Cebu to his fight card featuring unbeaten prospect John Kevin Jimenez on Saturday, December 9, at the Barangay Gairan gymnasium in Bogo City.

Billed as “Cebuano Youngbloods: The Bogo City Brawl,” this will pit Jimenez in the main event against veteran ring warrior Charlie Malupangue of Zamboanga City.

Jimenez, a 19-year-old former amateur standout, will stake his unbeaten record of five wins with two knockouts against an older and more experienced foe in Malupangue.

The 31-year-old Malupangue has a 9-10-4 (win-loss-draw) record with six knockouts.

In his most recent bout, Jimenez scored an eighth-round knockout against Ramcie Mondala (6-3-1, 2KOs) last September in Passi City, Iloilo. It was Jimenez’s third straight unanimous decision win, while his other two victories came from knockouts.

This time, he will test his mettle against Malupangue who has fought 23 times in the ring.

However, Malupangue hasn’t tasted win since 2022. He lost his five previous bouts including those against ARQ Boxing Stable’s Ian Abne, PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s world-rated prospect Jake Amparo, and Villamor Boxing Gym’s Christian Balunan.

His most recent bout was in the undercard of Jimenez’s fight in Passi City against Alec Xandrhe Bonita via unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, the undercard of “Cebuano Youngbloods: The Bogo City Brawl,” features Jeric Noynay versus Kier Torregosa, Vince Mapait vs. Harry Eben, Eugene Noynay vs. Adrian Bihag, Jemuel Aranas vs. Jariel Degamo, Venjohn Yagahon vs Marlon Alejandro, and Bonita vs. Grant Elorza.

