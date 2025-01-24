Zaydhen Rosano shines as NUNS crushes Ateneo in record UAAP win

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebuana rookie Zaydhen Rosano had a night to remember as she played a key role in National University Nazareth School’s (NUNS) historic 109-15 victory over Ateneo de Manila University in the UAAP High School Girls’ Basketball Tournament on Thursday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Hailing from the renowned Abellana National School (ANS) Girls’ Basketball Team in Cebu, Rosano showcased the poise and skills that have made her one of the most promising players in the league.

The freshman delivered an impressive stat line with 20 points, eight steals, three rebounds, and three assists in a stellar all-around performance. Aubrey Laparasan also contributed 20 points, along with five assists and five rebounds.

Haikka Aycardo and Ashlyn Abong each scored 12 points, combining for 14 rebounds and six steals, while Rebekkah Pascua and Ashley Trinidad chipped in 10 points apiece in a well-rounded team effort.

The Lady Bullpups wasted no time asserting their dominance, racing to a commanding 40-2 lead in the first quarter.

Rosano made her presence felt early, disrupting Ateneo’s offense with her quick hands and converting turnovers into fast-break opportunities.

By halftime, NUNS had built a 66-8 advantage, with Rosano’s energy setting the tone for her team’s relentless play.

Rosano’s roots in Cebu basketball were evident in her court awareness and tireless effort, traits she honed at ANS under the guidance of her former mentor and head coach, Darwin Dinoy.

Her ability to anticipate plays and create opportunities helped force Ateneo to commit a staggering 58 turnovers.

For the Blue Eagles, Cesca Pangilinan led with six points and five rebounds, while Tyler Templo added five points.

Rosano and the Lady Bullpups will aim to carry their momentum into their next game against the De La Salle Zobel Junior Lady Archers on Thursday, January 30.

