Cebu City politics: BOPK bets file COCs for 2025 polls

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Aspirants under the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) filed their certificates of candidacy (COCs) at the Comelec Cebu City Office on Tuesday, October 8.

They were among the last day filers for the 2025 midterm elections.

Like the other political groups, BOPK members led by former Mayor Tomas Osmeña, first convened for a Mass on Tuesday morning.

After they received blessings, the group then trooped to the Comelec office at around 1 p.m. to submit their COCs.

Some of their supporters, who were wearing blue and yellow colored T-shirts, were already in the area, waiting for them to arrived. Loud cheers and chants were heard as members of the BOPK slate entered the Comelec office.

When they left the Comelec office, the group then gathered at the convention hall of Mariner’s Court near Pier 1 to be with their supporters.

BOPK is aiming for a strong political comeback after most of their candidates, including their mayoral bet, former councilor Margot Osmeña, lost in the 2022 elections.

This time, the group is having Councilor Nestor Archival Sr. for mayor and former mayor Osmeña for vice mayor.

Key issues

Archival, in an interview on Tuesday, expressed confidence that they have the public’s support. He said their campaign will focus on key issues affecting Cebu City residents like traffic, flooding, and housing.

He also mentioned of BOPK’s advocacy for clean governance and noted that the party remains strong and focused on delivering services to the people rather than for personal gain.

“The edge is the support. BOPK is still alive, very much alive, and we are banking on the people supporting us—for good governance, for direction. Ang serbisyo para sa masa, dili sa bulsa, and we need change para sa kauswagan sa syudad sa Sugbo,” he said.

Fair election

Meanwhile, Archival addressed his opponents as he called for the conduct of a honest and fair elections on May 12, 2025.

He mentioned of the need to act ethically and avoid the misuse of government resources for political gain.

“This is an election. Ang ako lang, we will make this fair play. Ang angay buhaton, maoy buhaton. Ug naay resources sa gobyerno, nga dili angay gamiton sa politika, hinaot maoy buhaton sa atong kauban sa posisyon,” Archival said.

Earlier on Tuesday, members of the Kusug-Panaghiusa group, led by acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, also crowded the Comelec Cebu City Office to file their COCs.

Here is BOPK’s slate for 2025 elections:

Mayor: Nestor Archival Sr.

Vice Mayor: Tomas Osmeña

North District:

Congresswoman: Mary Ann de los Santos

Councilors:

Alvin Dizon

Sisinio “Bebs” Andales

Alvin Arcilla

Atty. Mat Medalle

Atty. Manuel Gordon

Nyza Archival

Jingjing Cadungog

Dr. Boy Labella

South District:

Congressman: Bebot Abellanosa

Councilors:

Paul Labra

Roberto “Bob” Cabarubias

Rocky Alcoseba

Michelle Abella

Eugenio “Jun” Gabuya Jr.

Boyet Ocampo

Ian Osmeña

Jose Abellanosa

