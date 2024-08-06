With BOPK’s backing, Archival confident of winning mayoral race

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Councilor Nestor Archival Sr. believes that he has a ‘stronger’ chance of winning the mayoral race here in the 2025 midterm elections.

He said that he is banking on the support of the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK), which he said is the more experienced local political group. BOPK was created in 1987 when former mayor Tomas Osmeña first sought election for Cebu City mayor.

“In my assessment, dako kaayo ko og chance [because] the BOPK family is intact,” Archival said in a news media forum on Tuesday, August 6.

Although the filing of Certificates of Candidacies is set for October yet, Archival has already publicly announced his plans for 2025. He will be going against other mayoral aspirants that include suspended mayor Mike Rama, Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD) Chairman Joey Daluz II, and former Customs Commissioner Yogi Felimon Ruiz, who have also made known their election plans.

Proven track record

The mayoral race may be tough, but Archival is confident that he will emerge victorious in the end because of the “solid support base of the BOPK family and their proven track record.”

“If imo tan-awon, Tomas [and the] BOPK family has more experience than the other people nga milansar karon,” he said.

“Being that, the group is intact. The family is intact. We are hopeful na makadaog,” Archival added.

Archival, a seasoned politician with 17 years of experience, accepted Osmeña’s challenge to run for the city’s top post on July 30, during the former mayor’s 76th birthday celebration. He will now be BOPK’s standard bearer.

Osmeña, for his part, has also expressed his intentions to run for vice mayor in the elections.

Financial demands

But before he accepted the challenge, Archival had expressed reservations citing the financial demands of the mayoral campaign.

In an interview last March, Archival said that the mayoral post was a “big” position to fill and it necessitates ample resources, particularly finances.

Just recently, he made up his mind to accept the challenge with Osmeña’s prodding and reassurances.

“Tommy says you proceed because money is not only the resources nga makadaog ta. Ang atong track record, atong management, atong mga gipakita sa mga tawo. We will tell the people nga mao ni ato nahimo and we will improve it,” Archival said.

Focus on education

Should he win the election, Archival said he wanted to focus on the transformation of the city’s educational system.

Archival blamed the current state of the city’s education for its high unemployment rate and incarceration.

“We believe education is very important. And right now, if imo tan awon daghan kaayo og walay trabaho . Daghan naas prisohan walay education,” he said.

He wanted to start with an overhaul of the city’s scholarship program by eliminating unnecessary examinations and implementing rigorous monitoring.

“The difference is in our implementation. It’s important to ensure our scholars are improving and graduating with proper guidance,” he said.

