Freak accident in Pinamungajan: Tree falls on 2 boys killing them 

What was supposed to be a time to rest for 6 children under the shade of two buli or buri trees from the beating heat of the afternoon sun turned tragic when the one of the trees fell on the children crushing 2 of them to death.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Vincent Alqueza, investigator of the Pinamungajan Police Station said that the freak accident happened at past 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 25, in Sitio Luy-a, Barangay Lamac of this southwestern Cebu town.

Alqueza told CDN Digital in a phone interview on January 25 that the two children, 2 boys, whose ages were 15 years old and 12 years old, were crushed by the tree trunk that fell on them and died on the spot.

READ: Boy dies after cut coconut tree fell on him in Northern Samar

Freak accident: Girl injured

A 13-year-old girl was injured in the back when she was hit by a part of the trunk of the tree when it fell.

The other 3 children, whose ages are 14 years old, managed to run before the tree fell.

Initial investigation showed, that the five children had just finished cleaning a “baul” or a cultivated dry field and were rested under two buli trees that shaded them from the heat of the afternoon sun at past 2 p.m. that day.

When the 5 children decided to rest under the 2 buli trees, their 15-year-old cousin was already there also taking shelter from the beating heat of the afternoon sun.

READ: Teenager crushed to death by coconut tree in Sogod, Cebu

Three children escape injury in freak accident

Unfortunately, while they were resting there, a trunk of one of the buli trees which was weakened due its old age suddenly gave way, causing the trunk and the upper part of the tree to fall on the 6 children.

Three of them noticed the falling tree trunk on time and managed to run away from where they were resting and avoided being hit by the tree.

Their 13-year-old female cousin noticed the tree falling too late, and she was hit in the back, but she managed to escape from being crushed by the tree.

ALSO READ: Man dies after fall from coconut tree in Batangas

Crushed by falling tree

Alqueza said that the 13-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“Naa toy angol, kaning babaye, tua to sa ospital. Mao ni atong gipangutana (sa nahitabo) apan wa to siya kahibawo nga ang iyang mga ig-agaw nangamatay,” said Alqueza.

(We have one injured, the girl, she is at the hospital. She was the one whom we asked (and got details about the accident) but she still (at that time on Thursday) that her cousins died in the accident.)

Unfortunately, for the 15-year-old boy and the 12-year-old boy, who failed to move out of the way of the falling tree trunk, which landed on both of them, crushing them, causing them to be dead on the spot.

The children were all from the area or from Sitio Luy-a, Barangay Lamac, Pinamungajan town.

Pinamungajan is a second class municipality located 70 kilometers in southwestern Cebu.

ALSO READ: Lapu-Lapu City accident: Boy, 2, drowns in septic canal in Brgy Basak

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP