Searing heat forces M’daue schools to hold grad rites in malls

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Searing heat and the lack of available venues are forcing some public schools in Mandaue City to hold their graduation ceremonies at alternative locations, such as malls and the City Sports Complex.

These ceremonies will take place on April 14 and 15. While most schools typically hold graduations in their gymnasiums, this year, some have opted for different venues.

For example, the Mandaue City Central School Special Education Center will hold its graduation at Pacific Mall, while the Mandaue City Comprehensive National High School will host its ceremony at the City Sports Complex.

READ:Mandaue City, graduation

“Wala silay area sa school, ang SPED. Ang Compre tungod sa kadako, kadaghan og mograduate adto sila sa City Sports Complex,” said Edgar Espina, the administrative officer of DepEd-Mandaue.

To avoid the searing heat, schools without air-conditioned gymnasiums have scheduled their ceremonies late in the afternoon, when temperatures are cooler.

Espina explained that the local school board decided against holding ceremonies between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. due to high heat index levels, encouraging schools to schedule them later in the day.

Mandaue City has 49 public elementary and high schools, with approximately 80,000 students. Of these, 8,000 will graduate—6,000 from elementary (Grade 6) and 2,000 from Senior High School.

After the ceremonies, students will have a two-month break before returning to school on June 16. DepEd reverted to the previous school calendar, from June to March, in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive, to help minimize class cancellations due to searing heat.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP