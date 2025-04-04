Rebisco AVC Beach Tour: Buytrago-Varga pair falls to heat, Kiwis

CEBU CITY, Philippines– The Cebuano tandem of James Buytrago and Rancel Varga fought valiantly in the punishing heat but fell short of securing a quarterfinal spot in the Rebisco AVC (Asian Volleyball Confederation) Beach Tour Nuvali Open on Friday, April 4, in Santa Rosa Laguna.

This after they conceded their Round of 16 match against New Zealand’s John McManaway and James Sadlier.

The duo showed resilience early, seizing the opening set and maintaining an advantage midway through the second.

However, the grueling conditions took their toll, forcing Buytrago to withdraw due to severe cramps with the score at 35-33, 18-21, 6-13.

“It’s super hot, for any athlete it would be hard to handle that heat. You feel tired and you feel the pain more. Then the cramps happen, but it is what it is. That is the sport. That’s beach volleyball,” said Alas Pilipinas’ Brazilian coach Joao Luciano Kiodai.

Despite the heartbreaking exit, Buytrago and Varga demonstrated their potential against top international competition. Their strong performance in the opening set and ability to compete at a high level underscore their promise in the regional beach volleyball scene.

While Buytrago and Varga’s campaign ended in the AVC Beach Tour Round of 16, the Philippines’ women’s team carried the country’s hopes forward.

Khylem Progella and Sofia Pagara pulled off a dramatic 22-20, 22-20 victory over China’s Yan Xu and Zhou Mingli, booking their place in the quarterfinals.

Progella and Pagara overcame tense moments, including four consecutive service errors in the closing stretch, to fend off the Chinese pair at the world-class Nuvali Sand Courts by Ayala Land. They will now face Australia’s Elizabeth Alchin and Georgia Johnson for a shot at the semifinals.

Despite the setbacks, Alas Pilipinas remains optimistic, with players like Buytrago and Varga proving they can stand toe-to-toe with elite competition. Their experience in the AVC Beach Tour Nuvali Open serves as valuable preparation as they set their sights on future international tournaments, including the Southeast Asian Games.

