Sociologist raises concern over candidates’ ‘normalization’ of discriminatory remarks

MANILA, Philippines — A sociologist said Monday that the politician’s “normalization” of discriminatory remarks could have harmful consequences.

Sociology professor Bro. Clifford Sorita made the observation as several local political candidates in the midterm polls earned the public’s ire over sexist and remarks that foments ethnic hatred.

“Being desensitized to such remarks is the root cause of normalization,” Sorita told INQUIRER.net in a text message.

On Monday, April 7, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) issued two show cause orders were issued against Misamis Oriental gubernatorial reelectionist Peter Unabia and Mataas na Kahoy town vice mayor and Batangas gubernatorial candidate Jay Ilagan.

Unabia was asked to explain his unsavory remarks on “ugly” nurses and Moro people, while Ilagan is ordered to do the same, this time over his remarks against opponent Vilma Santos-Recto whom he called “laos” (has been) while alluding to her old age.

Comelec first issued a show cause order against Pasig City lone district representative aspirant Ian Sia for his remarks, offering himself to single mothers, especially “menstruating” ones.

Sorita said such remarks can desensitize people which could impair their empathy not just on the marginalized groups who are the target of such discriminatory utterances, but even to those around them.

“Being desensitized can significantly harm our capacity to empathize with others, posing a serious threat to our overall well-being of those around us,” Sorita said.

“Repeated exposure can cause one to be emotionally insensitive and react inappropriately,” adding that “this is especially common on social media and even in mainstream media.”

“We cannot allow such behavior to thrive when it starts to violate the sensitivity of others,” he said.

Despite its perceived normalization, such remarks do not sit well with many of the voters.

“The push back occurs when society realizes that the ‘freedom of one ends, when the freedom of another begins’,” he said.

