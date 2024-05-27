Lapu-Lapu drug test: BFP personnel negative for drug use

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- All of the 50 personnel of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Lapu-Lapu City passed the drug test that was administered by the City Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP) last May 23.

Garry Lao, CLOSAP’s executive director, said the test was conducted upon the request of Superintendent Tito Purgatorio, the Lapu-Lapu City Fire Marshal.

Lao said CLOSAP partnered with a Department of Health (DOH) accredited testing center in collecting and testing the urine samples of the BFP personnel.

In a separate interview, Purgatorio said that maintaining a drug-free workplace was important to prevent drug-related incidents.

At the same time, Purgatorio said this will uphold the reputation and integrity of their organization.

Talima drug test

Meanwhile, 63 officials and employees of Barangay Talima in Olango Island also tested negative for illegal drugs use during a separate test that CLOSAP administered on Monday morning.

According to Barangay Captain Jovelito Beñanel, the conduct of the random drug test was an expression of their unwavering support for the anti-illegal drugs campaign of Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan.

Moreover, they were able to give their constituents an assurance that their barangay hall was a drug-free workplace.

Talima is currently in the process of complying with requirements for its declaration as a drug-cleared barangay by the Regional Oversight Committee.

