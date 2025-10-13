Live updates: Cebu earthquake October 13

Cebu was rocked with another earthquake early Monday, October 13, 2025.

Based on the latest information from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivocls), the earthquake measured magnitude 5.8 and happened at 1:06 a.m. on Monday.

Its location was 10.96° north, 123.94° east – 010 km south 24° west of the City of Bogo, in northern Cebu, which was just recently hit by a magnitude 6.9 earthquake last September 30, or barely two weeks before.

Cebu quake: Instrumental intensities:

Intensity V

Villaba, LEYTE

Intensity IV

CITY OF CEBU; City of Danao, City of Talisay, Argao, Asturias, CEBU; Hinunangan, SOUTHERN LEYTE; CITY OF ORMOC; Abuyog, Hilongos, Isabel, Leyte, LEYTE

Intensity III

San Francisco, and San Fernando, CEBU; Alangalang, Dulag, LEYTE; Hinundayan, Silago, Sogod, SOUTHERN LEYTE; City of Bago, City of Canlaon, and City of La Carlota, NEGROS OCCIDENTAL; Talibon, BOHOL; Milagros, MASBATE; Tapaz, CAPIZ; Rosario, NORTHERN SAMAR; City of Baybay, and Javier, LEYTE

Intensity II

CITY OF LAPU-LAPU; City of Borongan, and Sulat, EASTERN SAMAR; City of Legazpi, ALBAY; Malinao, AKLAN; Gandara, and Villareal, SAMAR; City of Maasin, Malitbog, and San Francisco, SOUTHERN LEYTE; City of Passi, ILOILO; President Roxas, CAPIZ; Palo, LEYTE; Nueva Valencia, GUIMARAS; Bulusan, SORSOGON; Dalaguete, CEBU; Culaba, BILIRAN

Intensity I

City of Sorsogon, and Donsol, SORSOGON; Quinapondan, and Sulat, EASTERN SAMAR; Balingasag, MISAMIS ORIENTAL; San Lorenzo, GUIMARAS;Padre Burgos, SOUTHERN LEYTE; City of Iriga, CAMARINES SUR; Mambajao, CAMIGUIN

Cebu quake downgraded to magnitude 5.8 by Phivolcs

(7 a.m.) The magnitude 6.0 earthquake that jolted Cebu at past 1 a.m. today, October 13, has been downgraded to magnitude 5.8 by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology in its latest earthquake information bulletin.

(3 a.m.) Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. assured the public that no major damage has been reported within the city following the latest earthquake.

Archival also said that teams from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) are currently monitoring and inspecting areas to ensure public safety.

Intensity IV in Cebu City

6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Bogo City, Cebu anew

(1:20 a.m.) According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck the Bogo City, northern Cebu at 1:06 a.m. on Monday.

The epicenter was located 14 kilometers west of Bogo City, which is still recovering from the devastation of the earthquake last September 30.

October 13 Cebu quake: 1:06 a.m.

