Nature-based solutions in flood master plan, DENR assures

Environment Secretary Raphael Lotilla said the draft National Flood Master Plan, completed in August, includes stronger inter-agency coordination and capturing water for irrigation, potable supply, aquaculture, power, and tourism. | File Photo

MANILA – The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is fast-tracking the National Flood Master Plan, saying that flood management is a key component of the country’s broader water security strategy.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, December 10, in the DENR office in Quezon City, Environment Secretary Raphael Lotilla said that the draft plan, completed in August, combines nature-based solutions with infrastructure.

He said the country’s flood management underwent significant reforms, including strengthening inter-agency coordination to ensure that infrastructure agencies align with the Integrated Water Resources Management Plan, river basin plans, and multi-purpose water strategies.

Forests, wetlands, and watersheds

“Flood mitigation, as the President has stressed, must begin at the headwaters, with forests, wetlands, and watersheds, not merely at the point where these waters overflow,” the secretary said.

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The plan also seeks to capture and store water for irrigation, potable supply, aquaculture, hydroelectric power, and tourism.

To support this, the DENR is promoting multipurpose upstream dams that provide both flood control and productive water use during dry months.

Lotilla said the DENR is working as well with the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) to pool efforts, knowledge, and resources and ensure maximum use of water resources when these are readily available, specifically during the rainy season.

Clean water programs for 2026

This year, he said, policies on dredging and quarrying have been strengthened, requiring activities to be conducted at least one kilometer downstream of dams and major infrastructure to prevent risks.

Meanwhile, clean water programs are being scaled up for underserved communities.

“In 2024, desalination and filtration systems were completed for initially six island barangays. But for 2025, we targeted and began in 28 additional island barangays, with installations scheduled for 2026 to benefit at least 28,000 people,” Lotilla said.

While the DENR does not have regulatory power over local government units (LGUs), which remain key partners in the plan, collaboration is vital, the DENR chief pointed out.

Using geohazard maps in local governments

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Under the Local Government Code, LGUs have jurisdiction over certain areas and enjoy a sufficient level of autonomy.

“Now, what we are trying to make sure is that we work with them. So, for example, these geohazard maps that we have, we would like the LGUs to cooperate in their comprehensive land use plans, and more importantly, in their zoning ordinances,” he said.

The DENR is also coordinating closely with other government bodies, including the Department of Public Works and Highways and the NIA, to ensure that flood control and water management efforts are aligned nationwide. (PNA)

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