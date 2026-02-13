Suspect in Banilad hit-and-run posts bail, awaits arraignment

Sean Andrew Pajarillo, the driver implicated in the fatal hit-and-run on February 8 that claimed the life of Kingston Ralph Ko Cheng, appeared before the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office on Friday, February 13. | CDN Digital photo Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sean Andrew Pajarillo, the suspect in the February 8 hit-and-run in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City, that killed Kingston Ralph Ko Cheng, was granted temporary liberty after posting bail on Friday, February 13, following his appearance before the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office.

According to his legal counsel, Atty. Julito Añora Jr., Pajarillo was formally charged with reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and secured provisional freedom after posting P72,000 in bail.

The bail was granted after inquest proceedings and a required personal appearance before a judge.

READ: Cebu City to propose ‘Kingston Ralph Ordinance’ to curb drunk driving

Pajarillo posts bail

According to Añora, the grant of bail does not amount to full release, as Pajarillo will complete his recovery at a private hospital in Mandaue City and is expected to be discharged only after completing medical treatment and receiving clearance from attending physicians.

Añora explained that the next stage of the case is arraignment, during which Pajarillo will plead guilty or not guilty of the charges filed against him.

He stressed that attendance at arraignment and all subsequent hearings is mandatory, warning that failure to appear would lead to the cancellation of bail and the issuance of a warrant of arrest.

“He has been ordered to be released by the judge, but this is just for temporary liberty. It was assured that during the arraignment of subsequent hearings, si Sean Andrew Pajarillo will attend. Otherwise, iyahang bail will be cancelled, and the court will issue a warrant of arrest,” Añora said.

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Lawyer assures accused will not leave the country

Addressing claims circulating on social media, Añora said his client has not left the country and has been explicitly advised against traveling abroad.

He said he personally warned the accused’s parents that any attempt to leave the Philippines would constitute a flight risk. It would immediately jeopardize Pajarillo’s bail and standing before the court.

“I told the parents to never do any moves that will risk the case. Otherwise, if ilarga sa Canada and during sa hearing dili sila mu-attend, so technically, ma-revoke ang bail, mag-issue og warrant of arrest, mapriso,” Añora said.

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Pajarillo remains uncommunicative

Añora also described Pajarillo’s condition following the incident, saying his client has been emotionally affected and largely uncommunicative.

According to him, Pajarillo has not given a detailed account of the events before, during, or after the crash. The suspect has remained silent even during inquest proceedings.

On the issue of intoxication, Añora said his client has made no statements.

He reiterated that whenever he attempted to ask Pajarillo about what happened, the accused would become emotional and refrain from answering, which he attributed to trauma from the incident.

“Wa gyud, di gyud. Wala gyud muistorya. I went there sa hospital, unya nangutana ko unsa man gyu’y nahitabo nimo ani? Di gyud, I cannot receive any information sa iyaha. Every time I ask him questions, muhilak man. Murag na-trauma sad pud siya,” Añora said.

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Message to the victim’s family

Speaking on behalf of his client and the family, Añora said they extend their sympathies to the relatives of the victim, acknowledging the gravity of the loss and the pain suffered by the Cheng family.

He added that the accused understands he must face the legal consequences as the case proceeds.

“They send their deepest sympathies. Dili man gyud lalim, Makasulay man gyud ta kanang mamatyan gyud ba, dili gyud lalim, especially for friends and families, relatives. Especially for those people nga close gyud sa Cheng family, dili gyud siya sayon. But how unfortunate it was, atubangon nalang pud sa akusado og unsa’y mga angay atubangon,” Añora said.

Añora said the defense will await the scheduled arraignment and comply with all court orders. He emphasized that the case will now move through the regular judicial process, with bail serving only to ensure the accused’s temporary liberty while proceedings continue.

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