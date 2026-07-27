NM Ganzon rules PICE Open Chess tilt

National Master Rommel Ganzon (holding the trophy) with the tournament organizers after winning the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE) Cebu Chapter Open Chess Tournament at Robinsons Galleria Cebu. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Renowned Cebuano woodpusher National Master (NM) Rommel Ganzon staged a near-flawless campaign during the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE) Cebu Chapter Open Chess Tournament over the weekend at Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

Ganzon finished the nine-round Swiss-system competition with a near-perfect 8.0 points. Making the feat even more impressive, he entered the tournament as the top seed and lived up to expectations by emerging as the champion.

His title victory earned him the champion’s purse worth ₱10,000, while runner-up John Lester Belano took home ₱7,000. Third placer Arji Villarin, a PICE member and civil engineer, pocketed P5,000.

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7 wins, 2 draws

Ganzon compiled seven wins and two draws, remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament. He opened his campaign with three straight victories over Creiah Tunacao, Evan Riveral, and Maria Kristine Lavandero.

He settled for his first draw against Rosendo Yamyamin before bouncing back with four consecutive victories against Rommel Patalinghug Sr., Isen Montero, fellow National Master Merben Roque, and Ariel Joseph Abellana. Ganzon was on course for a dominant finish before being held to a draw by Villarin in the final round.

Belano also scored 8.0 points after tallying seven wins and two draws, but Ganzon secured the championship on superior tiebreak points. Villarin finished third with 7.5 points.

Arena International Master (AIM) Michael Pinar placed fourth with 7.5 points, while Antonio Cabibil also scored 7.5 points but settled for fifth after the tiebreaks were applied.

Rounding out the top 10 in the tournament, which was co-organized by PICE and the Cebu School of Chess, were Abellana (7.0), Jeric Ryzen Cabo (7.0), John Dave Lavandero (7.0), Cyril Ortega (7.0), and FIDE Master (FM) Anthony Makinano (7.0).

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