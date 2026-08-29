Halad sa Pagtuo 2026: LIVE UPDATES

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Halad sa Pagtuo 2026 of the Cebu Provincial Government gets underway today, August 29, at the Cebu City Sports Center, here.

The festival is expected to highlight “faith, culture, and Cebuano creativity” and it one of the highlights of the Province of Cebu’s celebration of its 457th Founding Anniversary in August.

The Halad sa Pagtuo starts at 2:30 p.m. with a solemn procession from the Cebu Provincial Capitol en route to the Cebu City Sports Center featuring 53 carrozas from Cebu’s cities and towns.

The second part of the program is expected to begin at 6 p.m. with the presentation of the festivals of seven participating towns.

Cebu Province rebrands annual festival as ‘Halad sa Pagtuo’

Cebu Province’s annual religious and cultural celebration will take on a new name this year as the provincial government shifts its focus toward faith traditions.

Now called “Halad sa Pagtuo,” the August 29, 2026 celebration will feature a procession of carrozas bearing the patron saints of participating towns, followed by presentations of local festivals.

Provincial tourism head Rowena Montecillo said Halad sa Pagtuo will follow the concept of last year’s Pasundayag sa Pagtuo and Pasidungog, which showcased Cebu’s fiesta traditions and devotion to local patron saints.

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Want to watch Halad sa Pagtuo? Admission is free, but seats are limited

Locals and tourists may watch Cebu’s Halad sa Pagtuo celebration for free on August 29, 2026, but they must secure limited wristbands to enter the venue.

The Cebu Provincial Tourism Office (CPTO) said the religious and cultural event at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) will accommodate guests only up to the facility’s seating capacity.

Wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the CCSC on the day of the event.

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Cebu Province sets up to ₱19M budget for Halad sa Pagtuo 2026

The Cebu Provincial Government has set a budget of up to ₱19 million for this year’s Halad sa Pagtuo, with higher subsidies for local government units (LGUs) participating in the festival presentations and carroza procession.

Executive Chief of Staff James Canoy said that the budget covers subsidies for participating LGUs, carroza preparations, and other expenses for the August 29 celebration at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Under the new format, the seven participating LGUs will each receive ₱2 million for their festival presentations, up from the initially planned ₱1 million.

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Cebu may see rain, thunderstorms during Halad sa Pagtuo 2026

Rain showers and thunderstorms could accompany Cebu’s Halad sa Pagtuo 2026 on Saturday, August 29, as the southwest monsoon, or habagat, continues to influence weather conditions across the Visayas.

In its Special 24-Hour Weather Forecast and Extended Weather Outlook issued at 5 a.m. on Friday, August 28, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecast partly cloudy to cloudy skies over Cebu, with a moderate chance of rain showers and/or thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening on Saturday.

Temperatures in Cebu are expected to range from 27°C to 33°C, while winds are forecast to blow from the southeast at 30 to 50 kilometers per hour.

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Halad sa Pagtuo: Mao Ba?

Halad sa Pagtuo: List of performers

Who is your patron saint?

Hinulawan Festival of Toledo

Garbo sa Carmen

Prepping carrozas

Halad sa Pagtuo to reroute Cebu traffic on Aug. 29 procession

Motorists and commuters should expect traffic changes along Osmeña Boulevard and nearby roads on Saturday, August 29, for the Halad sa Pagtuo 2026.

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) will impose temporary lane restrictions, rerouting measures, designated drop-off points, and parking assignments starting with the 1 p.m. activity.

The procession will start at the Cebu Provincial Capitol, proceed along Osmeña Boulevard, pass through Fuente Osmeña Circle, and end near the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) via R. Landon Street.

Waste to worship…

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