Cebu may see localized thunderstorms, heat index to hit 41°C

Cebu’s sklyline | CDN Digital file photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Cebu may experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms and warm temperatures on Monday, August 31, the state weather bureau said.

The Visayas Pagasa Regional Services Division (PRSD), in a special forecast for Cebu Province, said there is a moderate to high chance of rain on Monday afternoon.

The rains are due to localized thunderstorms, or brief weather disturbances caused by intense surface heating.

READ: Cebu to see ‘extreme caution’ heat levels, isolated rains possible

Temperatures in the province may range from 27 to 34 degrees Celsius, while the heat index may reach 35 to 41 degrees Celsius.

Pagasa classifies heat index values from 33 to 41 degrees Celsius as “extreme caution,” warning that prolonged exposure may increase the risk of heat cramps and heat exhaustion.

READ: Pilandok to bring more rain as it enhances southwest monsoon

Meanwhile, the Visayas PRSD said Cebu will experience moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas on Monday.

Pilandok over the PH Sea

Pagasa has continued monitoring Tropical Depression Pilandok, which has slightly intensified as it moves over the Philippine Sea.

As of 3 a.m. Monday, the bureau located the tropical depression 1,120 kilometers (km) east of extreme northern Luzon.

It packed maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, with gustiness of up to 70 kph.

Pilandok is expected to move generally north-northwest and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Wednesday evening or early Thursday.

Pagasa said the tropical depression is unlikely to make landfall and will remain far from the Philippine landmass, although its forecast track remains uncertain and may change.

The bureau has not raised any wind signals across the country as of Monday morning.

Strong to gale-force gusts, however, are expected over most of the country today due to the prevailing southwest monsoon, or habagat.

Weather systems

Pagasa has also monitored two other weather systems within its monitoring domain.

One tropical depression (formerly LPA 08I) was spotted 485 km west-northwest of Itbayat, Batanes, as of 3 a.m. today.

Tropical Depression Saudel (formerly Obet while inside the PAR) was located 1,180 km west of extreme northern Luzon at the same time.

The bureau said these tropical depressions, along with Pilandok, are enhancing the habagat, which will continue to affect Luzon and western sections of the Visayas today.

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