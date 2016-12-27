Robinsons Land to build 24/7 bus terminal in Bogo

ROBINSONS Land Corporation (RLC) has committed to the Bogo City government and its constituents to construct and complete a full-service transport terminal.

The construction of the bus terminal is expected to be completed second quarter of next year.

Located in Cayang, Bogo City in northern Cebu, the Bogo Central Transport Terminal will be operating 24/7 to accommodate passengers traveling from Bogo to Cebu City and other parts of Cebu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The terminal will have loading and unloading bays for buses, jeepneys and vans. Facilities include a terminal office, passenger waiting area, baggage area, male and female toilets with PWD toilet and an array of food cart choices.

The terminal’s modern design is complemented with greeneries and landscaping that match Bogo’s laid-back environment.