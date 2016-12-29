PLDT and Smart Network Advisory

We wish to inform our customers that yesterday we experienced multiple cuts in the fiber infrastructure connecting our fixed and mobile networks in some parts of South Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

As a result, PLDT and Smart customers in some areas in the Visayas and Mindanao may experience temporary service interruption.

Initial reports by our field personnel indicate that our fiber optic cables, including lines put in place for redundancy, were accidentally cut in several places by a bridge widening effort in Batangas, and in another area, by clearing operations related to Typhoon Nina.

Four of the major fiber cuts were repaired as of 12 noon today, 29 December, enabling us to restore fixed and mobile services in a large part of the affected areas.

We are still focused on quickly restoring services in the areas affected by typhoon Nina, and we wish to assure our customers that they will be able to use their PLDT and Smart services in the soonest possible time.

We ask for your patience and understanding./END