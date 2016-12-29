Hauling of SRP garbage resumes

HAULING of Cebu City’s garbage dumped at a lot in the South Road Properties (SRP) resumed yesterday with the arrival of the heavy equipment and dump trucks of Jomara Konstruckt Corporation, which the city contracted to bring the garbage to a final dumping site.

Jomara used five backhoes and at least 20 dump trucks to excavate and transfer the garbage to a landfill whose operations are approved by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

City government officials, however, denied knowledge that Jomara used the privately owned Consolacion landfill, while Jomara employees refused to answer questions regarding the journey’s end of the dump trucks.

“As I said, it is their (Jomara) job to look for a final dumping site,” said Department of Public Service (DPS) chief Roberto Cabarrubias.

Truck drivers and loaders of Jomara Konstruckt Corporation stationed in SRP refused to give further information.

“Myra Lapitan from Jomara told me they decided to fill as many trucks as they could in the afternoon so that when the truck ban will be lifted today (yesterday), all the trucks can dump the garbage in one full blow. They don’t have to worry about another shift of truck ban beyond those hours,” said Cabarrubias, referring to the truck ban in Mandaue City from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

He said this was why the trucks couldn’t dump the garbage last Wednesday, implying that the dump trucks were really northbound.

Barangays, however, continue dumping their garbage at the SRP, as the city government has not yet identified an alternative transfer station.

“As of now, the barangay garbage trucks have no choice but to dump their trash in the transfer station at the SRP. It is then up to the private hauler to clear all of the garbage in SRP before New Year. And before New Year, we will definitely have another transfer station,” Cabarrubias said.

For now, half of the SRP transfer station has been cleared of garbage.

Cabarrubias said there is an ongoing negotiation between the city and Edwin Ortiz to lease a lot near the Inayawan landfill owned by Ortiz which could be used as a temporary transfer station.

Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella said the cost of hauling and dumping the garbage to an authorized dumping site is more costly now than what the previous administration used to pay.

“During the previous administration, only those barangays in the south used a transfer station because barangays in the north dumped their garbage directly to the landfill in Consolacion. There’s nothing else. Only Conscolacion,” said Labella.

“Para nako (for me), if it is the only way at this point in time that we can dispose of the garbage, then let us just do it … It is a matter of life and death because people get sick and become ill, by even the smell. Let us just allow the executive to continue doing it at this point. What is important is that the city will be clean,” he added.

Meanwhile, DENR Regional Director Emma Melana expressed appreciation for the efforts of the city government to address the garbage problem.

“In fairness to Cebu City, they have their own efforts. We trust their (Cebu City government) commitment,” Melana told Cebu Daily News.