The winners for this year’s Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan

Here is the list of winners for this year’s Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan held at the Cebu City Sports Complex on Saturday afternoon.

ELEMENTARY DIVISION

Best in Musicality

ADVERTISEMENT

1st place, P50,000 prize – Talisay City Central (Talisay City Division)

2nd place, P30,000 prize – Deped Danao Youth Cultural Troupe (Danao City Division)

3rd place, P20,000 prize – Naga City Division (Pundok) Nagahanon)

4th place, P15,000 prize – Tribu Sugbogo (Bogo City Division)

5th place, P10,000 – Tribu Ginatilanon (Ginatilan)

Best in Costume

P50,000 prize – Talisay City Central (Talisay City Division)

Best in Street Dancing

1st place, P50,000 prize – Talisay City Central (Talisay City Division)

2nd place, P30,000 prize – Deped Danao Youth Cultural Troupe (Danao City Division)

3rd place, P20,000 prize – Tribu Ginatilanon (Ginatilan)

Best in Ritual Showdown

Champion, P350,000 plus P30,000 for the choreographer – Talisay City Central (Talisay City Division)

2nd place, P200,000 plus P20,000 for the choreographer – Deped Danao Youth Cultural Troupe (Danao City Division)

3rd place, P150,000 plus P15,000 for the choreographer- Naga City Division (Pundok) Nagahanon)

4th place, P125,000 prize plus P10,000 for the choreographer – Tribu Sugbogo (Bogo City Division)

5th place, P100,000 prize plus P5,000 for the choreographer – Tribu Ginatilanon (Ginatilan)

HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION

Best in Musicality

1st place, P50,000 – Carcar City Division

2nd place, P30,000 – Municipality of Tuburan

3rd place, P20,000 – Looc Norte National High School (Asturias)

4th place, P15,000 – Bitoon National Vocational High School (Dumanjug)

Best in Costume

P50,000 prize – Municipality of Tuburan

Best in Street Dancing

1st place, P50,000 – Municipality of Tuburan

2nd place, P30,000 – Looc Norte National High School (Asturias)

3rd place, P20,000 – Carcar City Division

Best in Ritual Showdown

1st place, P350,000 prize plus P30,000 for the choreographer Municipality of Tuburan

2nd place, P200,000 prize plus P20,000 for the choreographer- Carcar City Division

3rd place, P150,000 prize plus P15,000 for the choreographer – Looc Norte National High School (Asturias)

4th place, P125,000 prize plus P5,000 for the choreographer – Bitoon National Vocational High School (Dumanjug)