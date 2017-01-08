Police warn of presence of British ‘pedophile’ in Cebu

Police are looking for a British national who was reportedly a child sex offender in the United Kingdom.

The suspect identified as Stephen Lund was last seen in the southern part of Cebu, particularly in Moalboal.

PO3 Vincent Herame of the tourist police in Moalboal town said they were directed by their superiors to find and apprehend Lund.

Police also distributed mug shots of Lund to residents of the town.

British newspapers reports wrote that Lund went to jail at least twice for child pornography, particularly for “making indecent images of children” and for violating the Sexual Offences Prevention Order.