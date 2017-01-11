Frustrated



High school and college students in Cebu City were dismayed over news that they had to go to school last Monday despite the presence of Tropical Depression Auring.

The province and Mandaue City Hall earlier ordered schools to suspend classes in their areas.

One student, out of frustration, posted on his Facebook account, “So are we waterproof now?”

Profit share

A real estate official noticed the boom in business across all sectors during Sinulog. The only entity that doesn’t earn much is the Sinulog Foundation, the event organizer.

He said the organization should ask for a share from the profits of businesses such as hotels and travel agencies.

He said this is similar to what other governments do during internationally renowned events.

Furry employee



A Cebu-based lawyer has been busy at his office, not with legal work but with his puppy, a shih tzu-poodle mix.

Since he doesn’t have anyone to care for the puppy at home, he brings it with him to work.

His employer and clients don’t mind because for them, the puppy is a stress reliever. “(The puppy) is an employee here now. His salary is belly rubs and warm hugs,” the lawyer said.