Maxine Medina promises back-to-back Miss Universe titles

The goal is a back-to-back win and nothing else.

This is what Maxine Medina promised as she aims to be the successor of Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach in the 65th Miss Universe pageant. Wurtzbach is the third

Filipina who brought home the international crown after 40 years of drought since the triumph of Margarita Moran in Greece in 1973.

“I’m ready, I worked hard to make Filipinos proud. It will be a back-to-back [victory],” she said in an interview during her send-off party held at the Versailles Tent of Novotel Manila in Quezon City last Tuesday (Jan. 11) afternoon.

All pressure is on Maxine. Aside from the last year’s win of Pia, the beauty tilt will be of home court advantage as the pageant will be held in the Philippines on Jan. 30.

Even as 26-year-old model and interior designer received a lot of criticisms since winning her national crown in April last year, Maxine assured her well-wishers during her press conference that she underwent intense training to work on what she admits as her “problem areas.”

Moreover, she’s been practicing for the question-and-answer portion which she said she chooses

to do in English. “I would like to thank my trainers at Dale Carnegie and John Robert Powers for helping boost my confidence and honing my communication skills,” said Maxine.

Her 2016 Binibining Pilipinas sisters also shared words of encouragement, and expressed confidence that Medina will not fail her countrymen.

“I am proud to call myself a friend of hers,” 2016 Miss International Kylie Verzosa told the Inquirer in an interview on the sidelines of the press conference. “She is ready!”

For 2016 Miss Grand International first runner up Nicole Cordoves, Maxine is “the perfect representative of the Philippines” to this edition of the Miss Universe pageant.

While new to the pageantry, Maxine has been modeling for eight years under the Professional Models Association of the Philippines. She is also the niece of former Binibining Pilipinas-Universe Gem Padilla, who ranked 12th in the preliminary competition of the 1990 Miss Universe pageant.

Maxine’s mother and sister were at the send-off party, both of whom said they have been praying for her Miss Universe journey to proceed according to “God’s plan.”

Rhett Eala designed Medina’s national costume, along with 11 other outfits which she will use for various Miss Universe activities. Eala, however, is keeping mum about the design of the outfits.