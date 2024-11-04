Lapu-Lapu factory fire destroys over P11M worth of properties

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- An early morning fire damaged a factory in Brgy. Pajo in Lapu-Lapu City on Monday, November 4.

The industrial fire that was reported in one of the warehouses located inside the compound of General Milling Corporation (GMC) broke out at around 8:36 a.m.

It affected part of the factory’s hatchery building.

The fire was raised to first alarm and was placed under control at 8:54 a.m. before it was totally put out at 9:32 a.m.

Officials of the Lapu-Lapu City Fire Station said that damages caused by the Monday morning fire reached P11,520,600.

Fortunately, no one was injured when the fire broke out.

As of this writing, fire investigators from the Lapu-Lapu City Fire Station continue to determine what caused the blaze.

