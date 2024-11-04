WinZir launches “Bet for a Cause” initiative to support education and welfare

WinZir, one of the leading online gaming platforms in the Philippines, is taking a step beyond entertainment with the launch of its “Bet for a Cause” initiative. Through this new program, WinZir aims to turn betting into an opportunity for positive change by supporting education and welfare efforts in underprivileged communities across the country.

Beginning in October, for every deposit made on the platform, ₱1 will be donated to charitable causes, with the full amount shouldered by WinZir—at no cost to players. This initiative reflects WinZir’s commitment to making a meaningful impact in society by using its platform to drive real-world improvements.

Purpose and Allocation of Funds

“Bet for a Cause” will focus on three key areas of support:

Educational Supplies and Equipment for Remote Areas – Providing much-needed learning materials and tools to students in underserved regions. Basic Needs for Children’s Welfare Organizations and Homes for the Aged – Offering support in the form of food, care, and other necessities for vulnerable groups, ensuring they receive the attention and resources they need. School Infrastructure Improvements – Assisting in the construction and upgrading of essential facilities, including classrooms and libraries, to enhance learning environments in underfunded schools.

How the Program Works

For every deposit made by a player on WinZir’s platform, ₱1 will be contributed to these causes. Players’ accounts will not be charged for this donation, as the contribution will come directly from WinZir. The gaming company is also kickstarting the initiative with a ₱500,000 seed fund, demonstrating its commitment to driving real change.

As of October 31, the initiative has raised a total of ₱667,000, thanks to the support of the WinZir community. This impressive amount will go towards creating impactful improvements in the targeted areas.

A Call to Make a Difference

“Bet for a Cause” is more than just a charitable program—it’s a call to the WinZir community to come together and support those in need. By playing on the platform, WinZir’s users will be actively participating in efforts to improve education, enhance facilities, and care for vulnerable groups, turning every bet into a meaningful contribution to society.

With this initiative, WinZir reaffirms its dedication to using its platform for the greater good. As players enjoy their gaming experience, they can now also be part of a broader mission to help create a better future for communities in need.

Through “Bet for a Cause,” WinZir aims to build a lasting legacy of support and empowerment, proving that gaming can indeed be a force for good.

