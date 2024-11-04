Mandani Bay’s Christmas by the Bay 2024 begins

The Christmas season rolls in! In awe-inspiring Mandani Bay grandeur!

Now an anticipated annual tradition, Christmas by the Bay was opened tonight, with the lighting of the iconic Christmas trees at the Mandani Bay Show Gallery.

Guests were enveloped in the warmth of the holiday spirit amid the classic sophistication of red and white, gold and silver in an early evening by-invitation affair appropriately attended by the luxurious music of the Cebu Orchestra System and topped by Asia’s Romantic Balladeer, Christian Bautista. The evening was capped by a grand fireworks display.

The Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony was led by Mr. Jeffrey Lun and Mr. Gilbert Ang of HTLand, Inc., the joint venture between Cebu-based Taft Property Ventures, Inc. and Hongkong Land, Ltd. Assisting at the switch-on were Atty. Miguel Lumapas, Hon. Jonkie Ouano, Cong. Lolypop Ouano-Dizon, Atty. Vince Tumaneng, and Jack Gaisano from the Vicsal Group.

An open invitation to soak in the coziness of the season in the company of family and friends, Christmas by the Bay runs until first week of January 2024. It boasts a fantastic play of lights and elegant décor at the Mandani Bay Park and the indoor and outdoor spaces of the Mandani Bay Show Gallery.

“Christmas by the Bay is one of the lovely traditions we share with Cebu and the world, a bond that simply gets stronger every year. We are more than happy to be part of this rich and ever-dynamic ecosystem. We look forward with hope to more and more events that touch the very heart of who we are as a people, living our passions for culture, creativity adventure and water,” Jeffrey Lun, Project Advisor of Mandani Bay said.

Mandani Bay is a 20-hectare mixed-use waterfront development along the scenic Mactan Channel.

Excellently master-planned, the community offers the enviable premier urban lifestyle in well-appointed residential spaces with sweeping views of the sea, Cebu’s hillsides and its bustling cityscape and top-tier retail and dining options. It is truly transforming Cebu into a world-class lifestyle destination.