iPhone 16 at Aerophone’s epic midnight launch party draws crowd in Cebu

Dozens of excited Cebuanos gathered at Ayala Malls Central Bloc for Aerophone’s first-ever iPhone 16 midnight launch. The energy was high as fans eagerly awaited the release of Apple’s latest smartphone.

The energy was electric as DJ Edz Mabini spun fire tracks, keeping the line buzzing all night. It wasn’t just about waiting, though! Aerophone hooked up their loyal Aero fans with exclusive perks and freebies worth up to P76,000! That’s right, you could instantly level up your iPhone 16 experience with epic deals from Home Credit, Gcash, Capdase, Smart, and Workplace Cafe.

“This launch party was a blast!” said Mikee Morado, Chief Marketing Officer of Aerophone. “It’s a perfect way to celebrate our #Great28thAnniversary with our amazing customers. Plus, having our awesome partner brands on board really added to the whole premium Apple universe experience.”

Fueled by unlimited coffee and tea, the crowd grooved to DJ Edz Mabini’s beats and soaked up exciting talks from Aerophone’s brand partners. The anticipation was palpable as the clock ticked closer to midnight – awaiting the ultimate iPhone 16 journey!

The party didn’t stop at The Bloc! The iPhone 16 launch perks extended to ALL Aerophone, Cybertech, Aeromobile, and Smart Gadget stores nationwide. Head down to your nearest store and get hands-on with the iPhone 16’s groundbreaking features. Aerophone experts are there to unlock the secrets of this powerful device, showing you how to dominate work and play with your new iPhone.

Capdase will also be showcasing the perfect accessories to match your iPhone 16 in style, while awesome discounts and offers are available from our partners and financial institutions. Get ready for even more exciting activities at Aerophone stores – it’s gonna be epic!

